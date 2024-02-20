Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

