Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday. The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.50. 13,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 6,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

