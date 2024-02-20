Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $28.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions
In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,940 shares of company stock worth $178,707. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.