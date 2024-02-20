Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,940 shares of company stock worth $178,707. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

