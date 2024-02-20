NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
