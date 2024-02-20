Newmark Group (NMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 668,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 606,299 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

