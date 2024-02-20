Newmont (NGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Newmont Stock Performance

NGT opened at C$45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.56. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$42.86 and a 1 year high of C$70.88. The stock has a market cap of C$51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

