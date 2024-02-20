Nextdoor (KIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KIND opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $689.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

