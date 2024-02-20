Nextdoor (KIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nextdoor Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of KIND opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $689.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nextdoor
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nextdoor
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.