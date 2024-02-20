NICE (NICE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average is $191.79. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NICE by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

