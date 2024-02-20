Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading Down 0.1%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

