Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NKLA opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $757.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.97. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

