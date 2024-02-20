NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NiSource were worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.14%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.