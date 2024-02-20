NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,303 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NiSource by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NI stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

