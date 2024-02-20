NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in NiSource were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,986,000 after buying an additional 371,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. Barclays began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.14%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.