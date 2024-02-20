Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60). Approximately 55,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 47,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

Novacyt Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of £33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of -1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.78.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

