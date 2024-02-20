NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.