NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,713,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,050,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $577.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

