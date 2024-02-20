NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.05. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

