NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.