O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 0.9%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
About O3 Mining
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
