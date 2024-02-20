Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Down 1.1%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 25,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

