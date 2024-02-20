Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $121.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.10. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

