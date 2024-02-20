Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $121.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.10. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $26.70.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
