ON24 (ONTF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $344.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Get ON24 alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $40,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $41,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $40,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $889,833 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTF

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.