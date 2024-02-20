Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 652,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,559,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.09 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

