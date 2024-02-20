OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

