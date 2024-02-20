Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health Profile



Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

