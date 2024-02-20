Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.3 %

OPCH opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,513.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

