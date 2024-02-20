Orion Office REIT (ONL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

