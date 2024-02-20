OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $687.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.17.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.