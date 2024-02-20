Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. 80 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Österreichische Post Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

