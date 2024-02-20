Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.
Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.37.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
Featured Stories
