Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$2.59 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE OVV opened at C$60.45 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$43.23 and a 1-year high of C$70.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.