Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OVV opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

