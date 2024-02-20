Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.67.
Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $167.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
