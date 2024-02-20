Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

PK stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.