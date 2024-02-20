Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after buying an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $78.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.