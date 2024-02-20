Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

