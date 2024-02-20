PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
CNXN stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
