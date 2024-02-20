PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CNXN stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

