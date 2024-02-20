Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Perficient has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
