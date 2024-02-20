Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Perficient has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

