Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Perrigo Price Performance
NYSE PRGO opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
