Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PRGO opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 23.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

