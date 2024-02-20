PG&E (PCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,696,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,988,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PG&E by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after buying an additional 1,475,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

