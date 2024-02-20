PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.52. 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 135,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

