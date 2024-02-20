Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

