Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 383,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 128,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
