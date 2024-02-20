Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PNW opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

