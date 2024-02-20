Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

