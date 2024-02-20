Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

