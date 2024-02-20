Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,595,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,831,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

