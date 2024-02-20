Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $34,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,920 shares of company stock valued at $20,664,363. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

