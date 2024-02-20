Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.39. Approximately 901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk purchased 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,090.30. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

