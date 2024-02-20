Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.